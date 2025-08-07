Rangers, Police Arrest Street Crime Suspect In Joint Operation
August 07, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Karachi Police, continuing their crackdown on street crime, arrested a suspect involved in multiple robberies during a joint operation in Gulistan Society, Quaidabad, Bin Qasim Town.
According to a spokesperson for the Rangers on Thursday, the suspect has been identified as Junaid Shahrukh alias Mandha. He was taken into custody based on intelligence reports. A 30-bore unlicensed pistol was also recovered from his possession.
Investigations revealed that the accused was involved in several street crimes and robberies across different areas of Karachi, including Landhi. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement, along with an accomplice, in a robbery that took place on July 26, this year, in Landhi No. 2. The accused could be easily identified in the CCTV footage of the incident.
The arrested suspect, along with the recovered weapon, has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.
