Rangers, Police Arrest Target Killer In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) In a joint intelligence-based operation, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police arrested an accused allegedly involved in target killings, street crimes, and other robbery cases in Azizabad, Karachi.

The accused was a member of Faizan alias Bhori Group, identified as Zohan alias Sanwal. He was involved in over 800 street crimes in different areas of Karachi, including Tariq Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Jamshed Road, Manzoor Colony, Sindhi Muslim Society, New Karachi, Gulshan Iqbal, and Orangi Town.

He also confessed to his involvement in 10 target killings during preliminary investigations.

The Rangers recovered a 9mm pistol, two snatched motorcycles, and mobile phones from the accused. He was a habitual offender and had been to jail in the past. Raids were being conducted to arrest his other accomplices.

The arrested accused along with recovered pistol and motorcycles were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

