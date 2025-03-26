Rangers, Police Arrest Three For Extortion And Illegal Trade
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and District Central Police in a joint operation, arrested three individuals involved in extortion and illegal activities in the Ayub Goth area of District Central.
The suspects, identified as Waqar, Muhammad Aslam alias Murghi, and Salman alias Nana, were taken into custody with weapons and ammunition recovered from their possession, said a news release on Wednesday.
The suspects are members of a gang led by Abdul Samad alias Faizan, who has been operating extortion and illegal betel nut trade in the region. The suspects reportedly used international phone numbers to demand extortion money from local businessmen, resorting to violence when demands were not met.
During interrogation, Waqar admitted to working with Abdul Samad since 2022, selling Gutka and Mawa in the New Karachi area.
In return, he received a daily payment of Rs. 700. He further revealed that in October 2024, Abdul Samad assigned him a task to gather information about an individual named Kamran Bengali through an international WhatsApp number.
Aslam alias Murghi confessed to being involved in the illegal smuggling of betel nut across Karachi and interior Sindh. He also made threatening calls and collected extortion money for Abdul Samad with the help of Sohail, another close associate of the gang leader.
Salman alias Nana, another suspect in custody, has a criminal history, including several street crimes, and has been arrested multiple times in the past.
The suspects, along with recovered weapons and ammunition, have been handed over to District Central Police for further legal proceedings.
