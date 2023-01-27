Rangers, Police arrest two members of Lyari gang in joint operation

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested two alleged gangsters of Lyari gang from Mawach Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested two alleged gangsters of Lyari gang from Mawach Goth.

The accused arrested were identified as Naveed alias Kuppi alias Chotu and Noroz alias Nimmu.

The spokesman for Rangers said on Friday that the arrested were involved in killings, attempted murders, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and attacks on police personnel.

Naveed joined the Lyari gang of Sajid alias Sajid Golimar in 2005 while his brother-in-law Noroz joined the Lyari gang in 2019, he added. "Naveed was involved in more than 50 targeted killings of members of a political party and of rival gang. He fled to a neighbouring country during Karachi operation in 2014 to escape his arrest.

"In 2021, he organized his separate gang in Old Golimar.

About six cases of murders, attempt to murders and attack on police personnel were registered against the acused," the spokesman added.

"During initial interrogation, the accused arrested confessed to their involvement in a number of crimes, including extortion, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and motorcycles snatching.

"During 2011 and 2012, they kidnapped three traders from Soldier Bazar and Clifton areas and collected ransom of Rs 2 million. On January 18 this year, the accused arrested did aerial firing to spread fear among people in Old Golimar area with the objective of land encroachment. The police had cordon off the area, but they managed to escape, taking advantage of narrow streets," he said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the accused arrested. They were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.