Rangers, Police Arrest Two Notorious Criminals
August 19, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) In a joint intelligence based operation conducted by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the City District Police in Lyari area, two suspects involved in robbery and street crimes were arrested.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the operation was carried out based on intelligence reports.
The suspects, identified as Syed Jawad Shah and Sardar Muhammad, were apprehended.
Law enforcement agencies recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.
During the investigation, Syed Jawad Shah confessed to his involvement in multiple robbery incidents across the city.
Notably, he, along with his accomplices, Waheed and Waqas, robbed a petrol pump in Nazimabad in January 2022, an event captured in a viral social media video.
Meanwhile, Sardar Muhammad was reportedly part of a gang involved in armed robberies and assaults on citizens. He had earlier fled to Iran after a crackdown on the notorious Afghan dacoit gang led by Hakeem alias Chichu. Sardar Muhammad recently returned and resumed criminal activities in the Sohrab Goth area.
Both suspects are habitual offenders with multiple prior arrests and jail terms.
They have been handed over to the City District Police for further legal proceedings.
