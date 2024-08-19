Open Menu

Rangers, Police Arrest Two Notorious Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Rangers, Police arrest two notorious criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) In a joint intelligence based operation conducted by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the City District Police in Lyari area, two suspects involved in robbery and street crimes were arrested.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the operation was carried out based on intelligence reports.

The suspects, identified as Syed Jawad Shah and Sardar Muhammad, were apprehended.

Law enforcement agencies recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

During the investigation, Syed Jawad Shah confessed to his involvement in multiple robbery incidents across the city.

Notably, he, along with his accomplices, Waheed and Waqas, robbed a petrol pump in Nazimabad in January 2022, an event captured in a viral social media video.

Meanwhile, Sardar Muhammad was reportedly part of a gang involved in armed robberies and assaults on citizens. He had earlier fled to Iran after a crackdown on the notorious Afghan dacoit gang led by Hakeem alias Chichu. Sardar Muhammad recently returned and resumed criminal activities in the Sohrab Goth area.

Both suspects are habitual offenders with multiple prior arrests and jail terms.

They have been handed over to the City District Police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Petrol Rangers Police Iran Jail Social Media Robbery Lyari January Criminals Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

1 day ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

1 day ago
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

1 day ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

1 day ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

1 day ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

1 day ago
 Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox v ..

Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine

1 day ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent pe ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan