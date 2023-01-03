Rangers, police arrest two street criminals from Orangi Town

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Orangi Town Frontier Colony arrested two alleged accused involved in street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Orangi Town Frontier Colony arrested two alleged accused involved in street crimes.

According to a news release on Tuesday, arrested were identified as Maaz and Abdul Wahab.

The arrested accused were involved in number of street crimes.

The arrested accused along with their another accomplice on December 29th, 2022 snatched cash Rs. 5000 and a motorcycle from a citizen on gun point. The CCTV footage of the incident also made rounds of social media in which they could be easily identified. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.