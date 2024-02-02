Rangers, Police Combined Operation In Karachi, One Accused Arrested
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM
During a combined operation of Rangers and Police in the Akhtar Colony area of Karachi on Friday one person was arrested involved in the robbery
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) During a combined operation of Rangers and Police in the Akhtar Colony area of Karachi on Friday one person was arrested involved in the robbery.
According to the police the accused, Abdul Jalil, had robbed the family at Do Darya, Sea View and was wanted in previous robberies, the private news channel reported.
During the operation weapons and ammunition were recovered from the custody of the accused. The accused confessed to being involved in more than 150 incidents during the investigation.
