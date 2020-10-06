UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers, Police Combing Operation Remains Continued In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:53 PM

Rangers, Police combing operation remains continued in Hyderabad

In order to maintain law and order and avert any untoward incident on the eve of Chehalum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions, the joint operation of Rangers and Police remained continued against criminals, anti-social and anti-state elements in Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :In order to maintain law and order and avert any untoward incident on the eve of Chehalum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions, the joint operation of Rangers and Police remained continued against criminals, anti-social and anti-state elements in Hyderabad district.

On special directives of SPP Hyderabad, the Police spokesman informed on Tuesday that Rangers and Police led by DSP Latifabad Masood Iqbal conducted joint combing operation in different parts of Latifabad Sub-Division.

During search at restaurants and markets in Amani Shah Colony, Mehar Ali Housing Scheme, the Rangers and Police intercepted the suspected persons and checked their CNIC with body search and interrogation.

The objective of carrying out combing operation is to ensure foolproof security on Chehalum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 companions to be observed on October 8, 2020 in Hyderabad like other parts of the country, the spokesman said and added that the SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has directed to all Station House Officer to carry out extensive patrolling in their jurisdictions with search operation against suspects.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Law And Order Hyderabad Mehar Adeel Hussain October Criminals 2020 Market All Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, 1,146 reco ..

11 minutes ago

PM must be tried under Articles 62, 63 of the Cons ..

16 minutes ago

AJK Assembly shows strong reaction on sedition cas ..

40 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $39.08 a barrel M ..

40 minutes ago

Al Ain Farms, first UAE farm to pledge commitment ..

41 minutes ago

Philippine's inflation rate dip 2.3 pct in Septemb ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.