Rangers, Police combing operation remains continued in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :In order to maintain law and order and avert any untoward incident on the eve of Chehalum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions, the joint operation of Rangers and Police remained continued against criminals, anti-social and anti-state elements in Hyderabad district.

On special directives of SPP Hyderabad, the Police spokesman informed on Tuesday that Rangers and Police led by DSP Latifabad Masood Iqbal conducted joint combing operation in different parts of Latifabad Sub-Division.

During search at restaurants and markets in Amani Shah Colony, Mehar Ali Housing Scheme, the Rangers and Police intercepted the suspected persons and checked their CNIC with body search and interrogation.

The objective of carrying out combing operation is to ensure foolproof security on Chehalum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 companions to be observed on October 8, 2020 in Hyderabad like other parts of the country, the spokesman said and added that the SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has directed to all Station House Officer to carry out extensive patrolling in their jurisdictions with search operation against suspects.