UrduPoint.com

Rangers, Police Conduct Joint Combing Operation In Different Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a joint combing operation in various areas of the city on Wednesday The areas included Jinnah International Airport, PIDC Chowk Saddar, National Stadium and other adjacent areas, said a news release

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a joint combing operation in various areas of the city on Wednesday The areas included Jinnah International Airport, PIDC Chowk Saddar, National Stadium and other adjacent areas, said a news release.

The operation was conducted to nab the criminals in the said areas.

Rangers Motorcycle Squad and Al-Nisa Force also participated in the operation.

The process of criminal record checking of suspects through biometric verification was also done.

The people and vehicle entering and leaving the areas during the operation were also checked at the entry and exit points.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police National Accountability Bureau Vehicle Saddar Criminals Airport

Recent Stories

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

1 minute ago
 President sees unity, shunning of political differ ..

President sees unity, shunning of political differences, keys to overcome econom ..

1 minute ago
 Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, E ..

Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, Expected to Resign on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Putin says 'priority' to send Ukraine's grain to c ..

Putin says 'priority' to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need

1 minute ago
 How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

4 minutes ago
 Swedish PM resigns after right, far-right poll win ..

Swedish PM resigns after right, far-right poll win

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.