Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a joint combing operation in various areas of the city on Wednesday The areas included Jinnah International Airport, PIDC Chowk Saddar, National Stadium and other adjacent areas, said a news release.

The operation was conducted to nab the criminals in the said areas.

Rangers Motorcycle Squad and Al-Nisa Force also participated in the operation.

The process of criminal record checking of suspects through biometric verification was also done.

The people and vehicle entering and leaving the areas during the operation were also checked at the entry and exit points.