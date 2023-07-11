Rangers, Police conduct operation against drug peddlers, criminals in Orangi Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a joint search and combing operation against drug peddlers, criminal elements, and those involved in the clash between two drug peddler groups on July 9 this year in the Irani Camp area of Orangi Town.

During the operation, the accused involved in various crimes were arrested and weapons and ammunition were also recovered, said a news release on Tuesday.

According to the details, on July 9, 2023, during a clash between two drug dealers groups in the Irani Camp area of Orangi Town, Karachi, weapons were displayed and freely used and the police were also fired upon The Rangers and Police conducted the operation against the criminals under a joint action plan.

During the combing operation, weapons, ammunition, and a large quantity of drugs were also recovered from the accused.

The arrested suspects along with arms, ammunition, and drugs had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.