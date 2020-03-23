Rangers, police conducts flag march in different cities of district

Rangers and police carried out flag march in different cities of the district with object to maintain peace and tranquility

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Rangers and police carried out flag march in different cities of the district with object to maintain peace and tranquility.

According to details, on the special directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, Rangers and police personnel conducted flag march following instructions of lock down announced by Provincial government as precautionary measures to curb deadly virus.

DSP Mithi, DSP Chaachhro, SHO Mithi . Islamkot, Chaachro, Diplo, Nangarparkar, Jhangro, Japan, khensar, Incharge CIA Tharparkar, Incharge DIB, Incharge 15 madadgar and a large number of Rangers and police personnel participated in flag March.