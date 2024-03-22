Open Menu

Rangers, Police Joint Operation Nets Four Street Crime Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 11:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a successful joint snap checking operation in the Manghopir area of the city, resulting in the arrest of four suspects involved in street crimes.

According to a news release on Friday, the apprehended individuals, identified as Danish, Rehman, Ali, and Ali Raza, were found in possession of arms, ammunition, and snatched mobile phones. Among the items recovered were a 30 bore pistol, a 9mm pistol with rounds, as well as a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been active in committing street crimes across various areas, including Manghopir, New Karachi, and North Karachi.

Their modus operandi involved threatening pedestrians and shopkeepers at gunpoint to snatch mobile phones and cash.

These individuals have a history of criminal activities, with multiple cases registered against them at various police stations. Subsequently, the arrested suspects, along with the seized weapons and other evidence, were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

