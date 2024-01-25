Rangers, Police nab Lyari gang member involved in heinous crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) In a collaborative effort based on intelligence input, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police successfully apprehended Junaid Baloch, associated with the Lyari gang Jameel Chhanga group, in the Preedy area here Thursday. The accused was facing charges ranging from target killings, extortion and drug trafficking to robberies and police encounters.

A spokesperson for the Rangers disclosed that arms and ammunition were seized from Baloch's possession during the arrest. Having joined the Lyari gang Jameel Chhanga group in 2016, the accused collaborated in various criminal activities with gang members Naveed alias Kuppi and Waseem Joji.

One of the heinous incidents involved Baloch and his accomplice Amir alias Motta fatally assaulting Pakistan Coast Guard personnel Muhammad Bilal near Capri Cinema on M.

A. Jinnah Road on September 9, 2023, during a motorcycle and cash snatching attempt.

On September 15, 2023, Baloch, along with Naveed alias Kuppi, Noroz, and Ali alias Dada, carried out the killing of watchman Shakirullah in Soldier Bazar on the orders of Lyari gang commander Jameel Chhanga, citing non-payment of extortion.

Through investigation, Baloch admitted involvement in target killings and extortion across various markets in Old Golimar. Multiple FIRs have been filed against Baloch and ongoing raids are underway to apprehend his accomplices.

The arrested individual, along with the seized arms and ammunition, has been handed over to the police to undergo further legal proceedings.