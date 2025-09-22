Rangers, Police rescue kidnapped constable; three suspects killed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police rescued a kidnapped police constable and killed three members of the notorious Khadim Bhayo gang during a joint operation in Kashmore district’s Durani Mehar police station area.

According to spokesperson for Rangers on Monday, on September 20 the Khadim Bhayo gang abducted Police Constable Safdar Muhammad from a checkpoint in Qambarani Laro while he was on duty. The gang later released a video of the constable, which circulated on social media.

Acting on a joint strategy, Rangers and Police launched an operation against the gang involved in the case and successfully recovered Constable Safdar Muhammad.

During the exchange of fire three gang members Sohbat Jagirani (carrying a head money of Rs. 500,000), Shahid Bhayo, and Shafiq Dhani were killed. Nine others, including the gang’s ringleader Khadim Bhayo (head money Rs. 1 million), Wajid Bhayo, and Maalik Jagirani, were injured. The hideout of the gang was also demolished during the action.