Rangers, Police to intensify security measures for Christmas, new year eve

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A high-level security meeting was held at the Headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, chaired by Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Shamraiz and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The meeting focused on reviewing security arrangements for upcoming events, including Quaid Day, Christmas, and New Year's celebrations, said a news release on Tuesday.

Officials assessed the progress on the security strategies laid out in previous meetings. A key focus was the law and order situation in Karachi, where it was decided to ramp up joint operations by Rangers and police to crack down on habitual criminals.

Security checks at entry and exit points, as well as inter-provincial checkpoints, will also be strengthened.

The meeting emphasized enforcing the ban on weapon displays and aerial firing on New Year’s Eve, with strict action planned against violators.

To ensure comprehensive security during the festive season, a joint plan involving Rangers, police, and other law enforcement agencies was approved. The meeting was attended by top officials from various law enforcement and intelligence agencies, including the Commissioner of Karachi, Additional IGPs, and senior officers of Rangers.