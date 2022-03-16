UrduPoint.com

Rangers Raids Gutka, Betel Nut Factory

Published March 16, 2022

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operation raided a Gutka and betel nut factory in Sikandar Goth area of the city and recovered a large quantity of betel nut, packing machines and other items

According to a news release on Wednesday, the factory was set up in a building of a private school from where the Rangers recovered 125kgs betel nut, 3 packing machines, 2 mixture machines, a weighing machine and a sealing machine.

The school building has been cleared of machines and contraband items.

Recovered machines and contraband items have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

>