Rangers raids gutka, betel nut factory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operation raided a Gutka and betel nut factory in Sikandar Goth area of the city and recovered a large quantity of betel nut, packing machines and other items.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the factory was set up in a building of a private school from where the Rangers recovered 125kgs betel nut, 3 packing machines, 2 mixture machines, a weighing machine and a sealing machine.

The school building has been cleared of machines and contraband items.

Recovered machines and contraband items have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.