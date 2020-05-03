UrduPoint.com
Rangers Raids Gutka Factory, Arrests Two Affiliated With Lyari Gang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Sunday conducted a raid at Gutka production factory in Old Golimar area and arrested two accused.

The Rangers also recovered material and equipment used in Gutka production, said a news release.

Arrested Amjad Hussain and Sajid Ahmed belonged to Lyari Gang. The accused were involved in the Gutka business since long under the supervision of Lyari Gang.

During preliminary investigation, the arrested confessed that they were paying heavy extortion to Lyari Gang heads Sajid alias Golimar and Agha Zikri for safety of their illegal business.

Their network of Gutka supply is spread across the city.

The paramilitary force seized 1000kg betel nuts, packaging material and equipments used in Gutka production from the possession of arrested.

On their pointation Rangers also recovered arms and ammunition which they were using to safeguard their illegal business. Both arrested have been handed over to police for further legal action.

