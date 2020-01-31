Rangers recover cigarettes and betel nuts having worth Rs 51 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday foiled a reported bid of smuggling and recovered non custom paid items at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed Checkpost on Sindh Balochistan Border near Jacobabad.

The items including 998 cartons of cigarettes and 64 bags of betel nuts having worth of around Rs 51 million were recovered during a search of trucks and containers going from Quetta to Lahore and Multan, said a spokes person of Sindh Rangers.

The intelligence based action was taken in line with the coordination between Sindh Rangers and Customs authorities to stop smuggling.

All the recovered non custom paid items which are cigarettes and betelnuts are handed over to Customs department for further legal proceedings.