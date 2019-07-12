UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Recover Huge Cache Of Weapons From Lyari Gang War During Operation

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:52 PM

Rangers recover huge cache of weapons from Lyari gang war during operation

Rangers have recovered arms in large quantity during an operation in Shah Beg Lane at Lyari.Rangers conducted an intelligence based operation in Shah Beg Lane and recovered a huge cache of arms

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Rangers have recovered arms in large quantity during an operation in Shah Beg Lane at Lyari.Rangers conducted an intelligence based operation in Shah Beg Lane and recovered a huge cache of arms.

Rangers spokesperson said Lyari gang war members have hidden these arms for terror activities.

The arms recovered include rifle grenade,. Over 6000 bullets of different weapons, 2 light machine guns, 2 sub machine guns and 3 pistols.

Related Topics

Rangers Lyari

Recent Stories

President Masood calls for value-based education i ..

7 minutes ago

Committee constituted to regularize contract emplo ..

5 seconds ago

Pakistan is among major countries providing peace ..

6 seconds ago

Alzheimer's: Cell mechanism removes defective prot ..

8 seconds ago

Sugary drinks, including 100% fruit juices, may ra ..

14 seconds ago

Are mental health diagnoses 'scientifically meanin ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.