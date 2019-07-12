Rangers recover huge cache of weapons from Lyari gang war during operation

Rangers have recovered arms in large quantity during an operation in Shah Beg Lane at Lyari.Rangers conducted an intelligence based operation in Shah Beg Lane and recovered a huge cache of arms

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Rangers have recovered arms in large quantity during an operation in Shah Beg Lane at Lyari.Rangers conducted an intelligence based operation in Shah Beg Lane and recovered a huge cache of arms.

Rangers spokesperson said Lyari gang war members have hidden these arms for terror activities.

The arms recovered include rifle grenade,. Over 6000 bullets of different weapons, 2 light machine guns, 2 sub machine guns and 3 pistols.