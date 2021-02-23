UrduPoint.com
Rangers Recovers Abducted Mechanic, Arrests Three Kidnappers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:36 PM

Rangers recovers abducted mechanic, arrests three kidnappers

Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Police recovered an abducted mechanic and arrested three most wanted kidnappers from Sohrab Goth area Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Police recovered an abducted mechanic and arrested three most wanted kidnappers from Sohrab Goth area Karachi.

Motorcycle Mechanic Muhammad Ubaid was kidnapped by four accused from Dalmia Road on February 13, and the kidnappers were demanding Rs.

20 million as ransom, said a news release on Tuesday.

The Rangers special team arrested three involved accused identified as Akhtar, Farooq and Bashir Ahmed.

The arrested accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

