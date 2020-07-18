UrduPoint.com
Rangers Recovers Huge Quantity Of Prohibited Items During Checking Of Jails

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:43 PM

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday recovered number of television, bracket fan, fridge, air cooler, nail cutter, scissor, lighter, staplers, wrist watch, gold chain, pedestrian fan, and other various prohibited items during operations conducted in Central Prisons of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday recovered number of television, bracket fan, fridge, air cooler, nail cutter, scissor, lighter, staplers, wrist watch, gold chain, pedestrian fan, and other various prohibited items during operations conducted in Central Prisons of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

According to a news release, detailed checking of prisoners barracks and cells of all three central jails was done and sweeping was also done with the help of bomb disposal squads and sniff dogs.

The para-military force conducted the operations keeping in view the recent terrorist activities and threats.

More Stories From Pakistan

