UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Resolve Blind Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

Rangers resolve blind murder case

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh solved the mystery of a blind murder of young boy whose corpse was found from Al-Fatah Ground, Landhi and arrested the three murderers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh solved the mystery of a blind murder of young boy whose corpse was found from Al-Fatah Ground, Landhi and arrested the three murderers.

According to details, an unidentified body of a 22-year-old boy was found from the Al-Fatah Ground, Landhi, the para-military force immediately launched the investigations, said a statement.

The slain was identified as Danish alias Wasi s/o Wahab.

The Rangers with technical monitoring and with the help of evidences successfully arrested involved accused Muhammad Faheem alias Shooter, Shawaiz and Samiuddin from Zamanabad, Landhi within 24 hours.

The arrested confessed their crime and told that they killed the victim over a financial dispute. They have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Rangers Police Young Landhi From

Recent Stories

TECNO finallyuncovers the name of its upcoming mod ..

37 minutes ago

Forward-bloc in PML-N: Nawaz Sharif directs Maryam ..

43 minutes ago

Algeria announces 1st death case of COVID-19

1 minute ago

Dumper-Truck collision crushes one motorcyclist in ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus virus patients rise to 20 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

WASA for restoration of Allama Iqbal colony water ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.