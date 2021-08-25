UrduPoint.com

Rangers Return Recovered Items To Rightful Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:59 PM

Rangers return recovered items to rightful owners

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday held an event at Rangers Anti Terrorism Wing to return recovered valuables to their owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday held an event at Rangers Anti Terrorism Wing to return recovered valuables to their owners.

According to a spokesman for the paramilitary force, valuables including 35 various types of arms, 6 motorbikes, and 252 cell phones, which were recovered during operations in different areas of the city, were handed over to owners.

Rangers' spokesman further said valuables were handed over to owners after completing due verifications and legal formalities..

