Rangers return recovered valuables to owners

Pakistan Rangers Sindh held an event at Rangers Anti Terrorist Wing to return recovered valuables to their owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh held an event at Rangers Anti Terrorist Wing to return recovered valuables to their owners.

According to a news release on Thursday, the valuables, including 10 motorbikes, a vehicle and 301 mobile phones, which were recovered during operations in different areas of the megalopolis, were handed over to the owners.

The valuables were handed over to owners after completing legal formalities.

On the occasion, the owners appreciated the services of Rangers in Karachi.