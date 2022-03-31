UrduPoint.com

Rangers Return Recovered Valuables To Owners

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Rangers return recovered valuables to owners

Pakistan Rangers Sindh held an event at Rangers Anti Terrorist Wing to return recovered valuables to their owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh held an event at Rangers Anti Terrorist Wing to return recovered valuables to their owners.

According to a news release on Thursday, the valuables, including 10 motorbikes, a vehicle and 301 mobile phones, which were recovered during operations in different areas of the megalopolis, were handed over to the owners.

The valuables were handed over to owners after completing legal formalities.

On the occasion, the owners appreciated the services of Rangers in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Terrorist Rangers Mobile Vehicle Event

Recent Stories

Students booked for celebrating Pakistan 's victor ..

Students booked for celebrating Pakistan 's victory against India get bail

7 minutes ago
 South Ossetia in Talks With Moscow on Holding Refe ..

South Ossetia in Talks With Moscow on Holding Referendum on Joining Russia - Pre ..

46 seconds ago
 Russian National Guard Detains High-Ranking Ukrain ..

Russian National Guard Detains High-Ranking Ukrainian Security Official in Kiev ..

47 seconds ago
 Elahi appreciates AJK govt for her nomination as h ..

Elahi appreciates AJK govt for her nomination as honorary advisor to President

51 seconds ago
 EPA imposes Rs 210, 000 fines, confiscates 200kg p ..

EPA imposes Rs 210, 000 fines, confiscates 200kg plastic bags

10 minutes ago
 Majority eligible population vaccinated, Corona po ..

Majority eligible population vaccinated, Corona positivity ratio dropped below 1 ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.