UrduPoint.com

Rangers Seize Hand Grenades, Detonators

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Rangers seize hand grenades, detonators

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a intelligence based operation seized hand grenades and detonators from Liaquat Market on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a intelligence based operation seized hand grenades and detonators from Liaquat Market on Friday.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the paramilitary force seized 10 hand grenades and 8 detonators from roof of a shop located in Liaquat Market.

The area was cordoned off and bomb disposal squad was also called. Further investigations were underway.

