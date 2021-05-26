Rangers seize huge quantity of drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police seized huge quantity of drugs from a house of a drug peddler who managed to escape before the raid.

According to a news release issued here on Wednesday, the para-military force recovered 31kg of hashish from a house of accused Bashir in Madina Colony.

The raids were being conducted to apprehend the accused.

Recovered drugs have been handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further legal proceedings.