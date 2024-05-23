Open Menu

Rangers Seize Large Quantity Of Smuggled Cloth From Saddar

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Rangers seize large quantity of smuggled cloth from Saddar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Customs conducted an anti-smuggling operation in the Saddar area, seizing a significant amount of smuggled cloth.

According to a Sindh Rangers spokesman on Thursday, acting on a tip-off, the authorities raided warehouses around Gul Plaza and recovered 50 tons of smuggled cloth.

The estimated value of the seized cloth is Rs. 150 million. The confiscated cloth was handed over to Pakistan Customs for further legal action.

The Rangers spokesman also stated that operations will continue until smuggling is completely eradicated.

