Open Menu

Rangers Seize NCP Goods Worth Millions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Rangers seize NCP goods worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Customs officials recovered non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth millions of rupees in a joint operation.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Customs, acting on a tip off, seized NCP goods during a checking of a truck at Dera Mor check post on the Sindh-Balochistan border, including a large quantity of dry milk, tyres, Chinese salt and various types of food items were recovered.

The accused were smuggling the NCP goods from Balochistan to Punjab through trucks. The value of recovered goods was more than Rs. 20 million.

The recovered NCP goods have been handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Rangers Punjab China Border Post From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

3 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

3 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

4 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

5 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

6 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

6 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan