Rangers seize NCP goods worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Customs officials recovered non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth millions of rupees in a joint operation.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Customs, acting on a tip off, seized NCP goods during a checking of a truck at Dera Mor check post on the Sindh-Balochistan border, including a large quantity of dry milk, tyres, Chinese salt and various types of food items were recovered.

The accused were smuggling the NCP goods from Balochistan to Punjab through trucks. The value of recovered goods was more than Rs. 20 million.

The recovered NCP goods have been handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.