Rangers Seize Over 4,000 Litres Iranian Cooking Oil

Published March 29, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, in separate operations seized two non-custom paid cars and over 4,000 litres of Iranian cooking oil during checking on inter-provincial border checkpoints

According to a spokesperson, Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted operations at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed, Dera Mor, and Guddu check posts on the Punjab and Balochistan borders in the Jacobabad and Kashmore districts.

During the checking the paramilitary force seized non-customs paid items worth Rs71.3 million including 730 bags of Chhaliya (betel nuts), 60 litres of Iranian lubricant oil, 11,000 litres of Iranian diesel, 23 perfumes, 37 soap cartons, 120 shampoo cartons, 27 bags of powdered milk, 4,354 litres of Iranian cooking oil, 56 gearboxes, 280 bags of china salt, 75 cartons of Tag washing powder, 75 bundles of cloth, 69 blankets, two vehicles.

