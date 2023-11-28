Open Menu

Rangers Seize Smuggled Goods Worth 120 Million Rupees In Coordinated Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, collaborating with Customs officials and police, launched an anti-smuggling mission based on a tip-off.

They successfully confiscated a substantial cache of smuggled merchandise valued at approximately 120 million rupees from concealed warehouses situated in Yousuf Goth, Baldia Town.

The haul comprised illicitly imported confectionery, Iranian blankets, and a variety of food items.

The intercepted contraband, totalling a significant value, has been transferred to customs authorities using 12 trucks for subsequent legal procedures. Simultaneously, ongoing raids aim to apprehend individuals connected to this illegal smuggling activity.

According to a spokesperson from Sindh Rangers, the operation signifies their ongoing efforts against smuggling within the region.

