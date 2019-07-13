UrduPoint.com
Rangers Seize Weapons During Raid In Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymar

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:16 PM

Rangers seize weapons during raid in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymar

The Sindh Rangers seized on Saturday a huge amount of arms and ammunition in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymar that they believe was used in the Lyari gang war.A Rangers spokesperson said three suspects gave the paramilitary force information about the hidden weapons

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) The Sindh Rangers seized on Saturday a huge amount of arms and ammunition in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymar that they believe was used in the Lyari gang war.A Rangers spokesperson said three suspects gave the paramilitary force information about the hidden weapons.

Khurram, Iqbal and Naveed were arrested for the murder of Tajir Saleem on April 9.The seized arms and ammunition included five Kalashnikovs, two MP-5s, seven pistols, 11 hand grenades and thousands of bullets. A walkie-talkie and two mobile phones were also found.

