UrduPoint.com

Rangers Seized Huge Quantity Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Rangers seized huge quantity hashish

Pakistan Rangers Sindh seized a huge quantity of hashish and arrested two accused from Yousuf Goth area of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh seized a huge quantity of hashish and arrested two accused from Yousuf Goth area of the city.

According to a spokesman of Rangers, the paramilitary force during snap checking in Yousuf Goth recovered 81.

925 kg hashish from fuel tank of a bus and arrested bus driver Abdul Bari and Conductor Syed Muhammad Khan. The Rangers also recovered a 30 bore pistol from the possession of arrested.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed that they used to transport drugs from Balochistan to Karachi and sell it in different areas of the megalopolis.

Further legal proceedings underway against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

