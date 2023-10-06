Open Menu

Rangers Seized Large Quantity Of Smuggled Items In Various Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Rangers seized large quantity of smuggled items in various operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh seized 6050 litres of Iranian oil, cigarettes, non-customs-paid food items 2 vehicles, a container, 3 buses, 8 Mazdas, 2 trucks and an oil tanker used in smuggling were seized while 15 suspects were also arrested during an operation at the Hub check post on the Karachi, Sindh - Balochistan border and Abdul Jabbar check post in Jacobabad.

The Rangers during more than 70 operations in total seized 225317 litres of Iranian oil, several pumps, motors, generators, 49 vehicles, 530 kg of Indian Gutka, imported items, cigarettes, betel nut, household items, tobacco, cloth, electronics items and arrested 113 accused, according to a spokesman for Rangers on Friday.

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh will continue indiscriminate operations with Customs and other agencies to eradicate smuggling.

The arrested accused along with the confiscated goods have been handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Balochistan Rangers Oil Vehicles Jacobabad Hub Border Post

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

17 minutes ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

18 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

32 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

1 hour ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

3 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

13 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

13 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

13 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan