Rangers seizes huge cache of arms, ammo of MQM-London terrorists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh (PRS) in an intelligence based operation recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from a closed warehouse in E-5 Sector of New Karachi Town.

The seized arms and ammo were concealed by MQM-London terrorists, during Karachi operation and these arms to be possibly carryout for terrorist activities in future, said a news release on Sunday.

The para-military force recovered 7 Kalashnikov, three 7mm rifles, three 8mm rifles, a 222 rifle, six 12 bore repeaters, seven 30 bore pistols, three 9mm pistols, a 32 bore revolver and 1684 different caliber ammo.