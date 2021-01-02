UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Seizes Huge Quantity Of NCP Items

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Rangers seizes huge quantity of NCP items

Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs.30 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs.30 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

The paramilitary force acting on a tip-off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post located at Sindh- Balochistan border have recovered NCP goods including 660 bags of Chinese salt,935 kgs betel nuts, 148 clothe rolls, 29 cartons of auto parts, 100 bags milk powder, 50 cartons of gas heaters, 14 X-Ray films, 14 bags of computer accessories, 96 cartons of chocolate, 2398 tyres, 27 bags and 45 packets of gutka, according to a news release issued on Saturday.

The seized items have been handed over to customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Rangers Film And Movies Martyrs Shaheed China Kyrgystani Som Border Gas Post Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

NCPC reunifies 1,364 children in 3 years

1 minute ago

UBG claims election result of FPCCI top slot rigge ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo calls for state of emergency over virus thir ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgyzstan's Special Services Prevent Terrorist At ..

1 minute ago

Tourism help promote positive image of Balochistan ..

9 minutes ago

Five more corona patients die in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.