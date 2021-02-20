UrduPoint.com
Rangers Seizes NCP Goods Worth Millions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Rangers seizes NCP goods worth millions

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled smuggling bid of Non Custom Paid (NCP) goods worth millions at the border of Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled smuggling bid of Non Custom Paid (NCP) goods worth millions at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to a news re�lease on Saturday, the Rangers acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post located at Sindh-Balochistan border, recov�ered NCP goods including 11,460 liters smuggled Iranian diesel, 7015 packets of gutka, 1227 bags of betel nuts, 78 packets of cigarettes, 40 bags China salt, 7 cloth rolls, 160 tyres and others.

The seized NCP goods worth Rs. 74.5 millions were handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

