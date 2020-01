KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday established a day-long free medical camp on the occasion of 353rd birth anniversary of Baba Nanak Shah at the Community Hall Gurudwara in Daharki.

As many as 3000 patients including elders, women and children were checked by the specialists, said a statement issued here.