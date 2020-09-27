Rangers set up free medical camps in two districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized free medical camps in different areas of two districts - Gotki and Khairpur.

The camps were organized at Government High school Qadarpur and Civil Hospital Basti Inayat Shah areas in Gokti District, said the statement released here on Sunday.

While, the medical camp was organized at Chundko area in Khairpur district, it added.

Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopedic, Chest Specialist, gynecologist, lady doctors and doctors of Rangers conducted free medical examination and provided medicines to approximately 2770 patients including women, children and the elderly.

Free tests especially X-ray, TB, and Hepatitis were also conducted through mobile laboratory in the camp, it added.