Rangers sets up free medical camp in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised a free medical camp in Tharparkar in connection with Parkar Spring Festival 2020 on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised a free medical camp in Tharparkar in connection with Parkar Spring Festival 2020 on Friday.

Free medical facilities were provided to the people of the area including Goth Harar, Goth Dhobar, Goth Dhong, Goth Gawarno, Goth Sundar area with coordination of local administration, said a spokesman to Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopedic, Chest Specialist, gynecologist, lady doctors and other specialist doctors conducted free medical examination and provided medicines to more then 9000 patients including women, children and the elderly.