Rangers Sindh Arrest Six Accused In Different Raids

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

Rangers Sindh arrest six accused in different raids

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested six accused during raids in different parts of the metropolis and Interior Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested six accused during raids in different parts of the metropolis and Interior Sindh.

The paramilitary force conducted raids in the areas included Defence and Baldia Town in Karachi while in dirstrict Tando adam area Birani Jam branch conducted operation against water theft.

During the action along with local police and a team of irrigation cleared 37 kilometer canal area from illegal connection of water and recovered equipments used to steal water and arms, ammunition and charas, said a spokesperson for Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

The arrested accused are identified as Saddam and Mohsin belong to (Zahid Ladla Group LGW), Asif Khan, Jahengir Khan, Muhammad Shahzad and Usman Ghani alias Channa.

The accused are nominated in cases of land grabbing and drug peddling who have been handed over to police for further legal action.

