Rangers Sindh arrests five street criminals from different areas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:29 PM

The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh has arrested five alleged street criminals and recovered weapons, and narcotics from their possession during targeted raids in different areas of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh has arrested five alleged street criminals and recovered weapons, and narcotics from their possession during targeted raids in different areas of the city.

The accused were identified as Farooq, Haider Ali, Asif, Fahim Akhtar and Ajmal Hussain, the Rangers spokesman said here on Saturday.

He said that the accused were involved in criminals activities in Shah Faisal Colony, Zaman Town, Itehad Town, Kalri and others area.

After initial interrogation, the accused were handed over to police for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the Rangers took action against theft of irrigation water in District Tando Muhammad Khan and disconnected illegal water connections.

FIRs have been registered at police station against nine people for their involvement in water theft.

