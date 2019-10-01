Rangers Sindh Arrests Four Alleged Criminals
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:47 PM
Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) has arrested four suspects in different targeted raids in metropolis and recovered illicit weapons, stolen property and narcotics from their possession
The Rangers spokesman said here on Tuesday , that the accused identified as Asim, Muhammad Danish and Muhammad Nasir were arrested from Zaman Town and Paposh Nagar areas of the city for their involvement in criminal activities.
Accused Hayatullah was arrested from Shahrah-e-Faisal area for selling narcotics in the area.
All the accused were handed over to Police for further legal action, he added.