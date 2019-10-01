UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Sindh Arrests Four Alleged Criminals

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:47 PM

Rangers Sindh arrests four alleged criminals

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) has arrested four suspects in different targeted raids in metropolis and recovered illicit weapons, stolen property and narcotics from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) has arrested four suspects in different targeted raids in metropolis and recovered illicit weapons, stolen property and narcotics from their possession.

The Rangers spokesman said here on Tuesday , that the accused identified as Asim, Muhammad Danish and Muhammad Nasir were arrested from Zaman Town and Paposh Nagar areas of the city for their involvement in criminal activities.

Accused Hayatullah was arrested from Shahrah-e-Faisal area for selling narcotics in the area.

All the accused were handed over to Police for further legal action, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE has developed strategy to keep pace with globa ..

21 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Hopes Date of Normandy Four Meeting Is A ..

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament to Prepare New Law on Special ..

10 minutes ago

China Eases North Korea Sanctions Enforcement, Sha ..

10 minutes ago

DPR Foreign Minister Confirms Ukraine Agreed to Si ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai takes four-step approach to build full-fledg ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.