Rangers, Sindh Boxing Association Organize Boxing Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Under the supervision of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Boxing Association, the Lyari Inter-Division Boxing Championship 2023 concluded at the Abu Bakar Trunk Wala Boxing Arena in the Lyari People's Football Stadium.

The championship, held from December 12th to 14th, witnessed participation from 105 players across 7 divisions of Sindh, according to spokesman for Rangers on Friday.

A total of 21 women and 84 male boxers competed in this championship, engaging in 90 matches across 15 different categories throughout the tournament.

The closing ceremony was graced by special guests, including the Area Sector Commander of Pakistan Rangers Sindh. Various dignitaries from different walks of life, social personalities, officials from the Sindh Boxing Association, local dignitaries, and senior officers of Rangers participated in the event.

In the finals of the Boxing Championship, the team from Lyari secured the first position overall, followed by Karachi in second place, and Hyderabad claiming the third position.

Special guests distributed prizes and trophies among the players who secured positions in the finals.

The fundamental aim behind organizing the Boxing Championship was to promote healthy activities and sports among the youth, discouraging them from substance abuse and other social vices, while also aiming at youth empowerment through sports.

The partners acknowledged and appreciated the role of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in overseeing and cooperating for the successful execution of the sports event.

