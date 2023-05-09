Rangers, SIU arrest extortionist belonging to Lyari gang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Jamshed Quarters area of the city arrested an alleged accused involved in kidnapping for ransom and extortion Arrested identified as Muhammad Hasan Raza belonged to Lyari gang, according to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday.

The accused on May 3rd this year, called a builder from different numbers and demanded Rs. 0.1 million extortion. He also threatened to abduct and kill the builder's children in case the builder informed law enforcement agencies.

As soon as the incident was reported, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and SIU using modern technical means during a joint operation arrested accused Muhammad Hasan Raza red-handed while collecting extortion, while his accomplice Anas Aftab managed to escape. Raids were being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.

An FIR 196/23 under Sections 506, 384, 385 of the Pakistan Penal Code had been registered against the accused in Police Station Jamshed Quarters.

The arrested accused had been handed over to police for further legal action.