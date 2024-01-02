Open Menu

Rangers, SIU Arrest Lyari Gangster

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), utilized advanced technological methods during a joint operation that led to the apprehension of Anas Aftab Baloch, a notorious member of a Lyari gang involved in extortion. The arrest took place in Mureed Goth, Liaqatabad area of the city.

As per a statement by a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, Anas, along with his associate Hassan, made extortion demands of 0.1 million rupees from a builder in Karachi on May 4th, 2023, using various mobile numbers.

Anas is an active participant in the Lyari gang and maintains close ties with Saleem Chocolaty and Muhammad Azeem, known as Azeem Chocolaty.

During the operation, Hasan, the accomplice of Anas, was caught red-handed by the SIU while attempting to collect the extortion money, whereas Anas managed to flee the scene.

