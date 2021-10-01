Rangers solves mystery of blind murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) solved the mystery of blind murder case of a youth and recovered the body of victim in an operation conducted with collaboration of intelligence agencies.

According to a news release on Friday, after the brutally killing a 20-year-old Umar Farooq, his Afghan friend Gul Rehman locked his body in a drum and sent it for Afghanistan via Peshawar through cargo service. To hide the crime the accused portrayed the murder as kidnapping by demanding a ransom of Rs.

10 million.

Upon receiving the report of incident, an investigation team was formed by Pakistan Rangers Sindh. The team using modern technologies of investigations recovered the dead body. The investigation team was examining the motive of murder from different angles.

The accused has reportedly fled to Afghanistan through Chaman, while a close associate of the accused has been arrested and handed over to the police for further interrogation.