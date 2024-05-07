Rangers Take Stringent Action Against Illegal Water Hydrants, Water Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh have intensified their efforts to combat various crimes, notably targeting illegal water hydrants and water theft across the region.
As per a statement from a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, collaborative efforts between the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Karachi Water board have led to the execution of two significant operations.
In the Umar Goth area of Karachi, 10 illegal connections were severed from the 24" main line, with actions also taken against illegal hydrants in Jumma Goth and Karsaz.
The operations entailed the demolition of illegal hydrants and the disconnection of illicit connections from the main line. Furthermore, the authorities seized electric wires, pipes, and other related materials during the operations.
The commitment of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh remains unwavering, as they pledge to sustain these operations until the complete eradication of illegal hydrants from the region.
