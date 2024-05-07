Open Menu

Rangers Take Stringent Action Against Illegal Water Hydrants, Water Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Rangers take stringent action against illegal water hydrants, water theft

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh have intensified their efforts to combat various crimes, notably targeting illegal water hydrants and water theft across the region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh have intensified their efforts to combat various crimes, notably targeting illegal water hydrants and water theft across the region.

As per a statement from a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, collaborative efforts between the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Karachi Water board have led to the execution of two significant operations.

In the Umar Goth area of Karachi, 10 illegal connections were severed from the 24" main line, with actions also taken against illegal hydrants in Jumma Goth and Karsaz.

The operations entailed the demolition of illegal hydrants and the disconnection of illicit connections from the main line. Furthermore, the authorities seized electric wires, pipes, and other related materials during the operations.

The commitment of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh remains unwavering, as they pledge to sustain these operations until the complete eradication of illegal hydrants from the region.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Water From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

7 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

7 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

7 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

7 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

7 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

12 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

12 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

12 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

28 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

12 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan