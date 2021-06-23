UrduPoint.com
Rangers To Be Deployed For Security During Elections In AJK:Minister For Interior Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers would be deployed during elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be held on July 25 to maintain law and order.

Chief Election Commissioner Azad Kashmir has written a letter to Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed requesting to deploy Rangers for security purpose during elections there.

Minister for Interior has approved to deploy Rangers in AJK which would perform security duties during elections on July 25.

