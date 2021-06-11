Rangers to continue its efforts for maintenance of peace in Karachi: DG Rangers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Friday said that the Rangers would continue its efforts to ensure maintenance of peace in the city of lights.

During his visit to Sohrab Goth on the invitation of locals, DG Rangers lauded the role of Pakhtun community in progress and prosperity of the province particularly in Karachi, according to spokesman for the para-military force.

He said we need to play our roles in national development keeping aside all the differences. He said indiscriminate actions against criminal elements by the Rangers would continue till the logical end of all the criminal elements.

Earlier, DG Rangers also visited the Super Highway and surrounding areas.