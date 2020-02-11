Rangers to set up free medical camp in Gambat

Sindh Rangers will establish a free medical camp in Kamal Dero, Gambat, district Khairpur on February 18, said a handout issued here on Tuesday

The objective of the camp is to provide basic and essential medical facilities to the deserving people.

The doctors and paramedical staff will conduct free medical check-ups. They will also provide free medicines to the people after their laboratory check-ups.